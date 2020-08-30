State Shuts Down SUNY Oneonta for 2 Weeks After 105 Test Positive for Virus

SUNY Oneonta will close for in-person instruction for the next two weeks following a spike in coronavirus infections, incoming Chancellor Jim Malatras said Sunday.

The primary source of the infection spread has been traced to a number of parties held in and around campus, state officials said. So far, five students and three campus organizations will be suspended for their involvement.

Reports of illegal partying prompted widespread campus testing. Initially, 20 positive cases were detected. A SUNY Upstate medical team was dispatched to test all students, approximately 3,000 in total. After testing all students, the total number of positive cases rose to 105, Malatras said.

A COVID "SWAT" team will deploy to Oneonta in the coming days to establish 15-minute rapid testing sites. Malatras said the testing is expected to begin Wednesday.