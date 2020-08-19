Police Reform

State Law Limits Power of Newark Police Oversight Board, NJ's Highest Court Rules

The decision found that municipalities may create police oversight boards, but that those boards may not have subpoena power and that their investigations may not happen at the same time as the police department’s own internal investigation of misconduct

Newark police
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

New Jersey's highest court found that state law limits the powers of a citizen police oversight board in Newark, reversing in part lower court decisions in the case, which has been ongoing for years.

The 6-1 decision on Wednesday from the state Supreme Court found that municipalities in New Jersey may create police oversight boards, but that those boards may not have subpoena power and that their investigations may not happen at the same time as the police department’s own internal investigation of misconduct, NJ.com reported.

Justice Jaynee LaVecchia, who wrote the majority decision, pointed out that the state’s legislature could amend the laws to allow police oversight boards different powers.

News

FDNY 6 hours ago

NYC Preparing to Lay Off ‘Hundreds' of EMTs Amid COVID Budget Crisis, Union Says

Rockland County 4 hours ago

Four Rockland County Brothers Arrested in $19M Fraud Scheme Targeting Amazon: Sources

Police oversight boards may still review, "the overall operation of the police force, including the performance of its (Internal Affairs) function in its totality or its pattern of conduct, and provide the called-for periodic reports," to officials, LaVecchia wrote.

The decision is the result of a lawsuit brought by the Fraternal Order of Police in Newark, which sued the city following the creation of the civilian police oversight board in 2016.

Newark established the board following a three-year U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the police force that uncovered systemic discrimination in pedestrian stops, excessive force and poor oversight. The city agreed to a set of reforms that are ongoing and overseen by a federal monitor.

This article tagged under:

Police ReformNew JerseyNewarkNewark police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us