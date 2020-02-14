State Declares New Paltz Water Is Safe to Drink Following Contamination Fear

Residents of New Paltz are now clear to drink the water system after officials completed testings and found no sign of contamination, officials said.

The Hudson Valley village flushed the system and the New York State Department of Health's re-sampling of the water distribution system on Thursday showed no detectable levels of petroleum compounds, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. The governor lifted the "Do Not Drink" advisory on Friday.

The Department of Environmental Conservation addressed the fuel spill cleanup and the state provided tanks and bottled water to residents of the village of 7,200 while the advisory was in place.

"While we are pleased with the outcome, we will continue to be vigilant and ready to confront any and all threats to our public health," Cuomo said in a statement.

New Paltz Mayor Tim Rogers said complaints about water tasting and smelling like gasoline led to a warning Monday to avoid using village water for drinking or cooking. The problem was traced to a damaged fuel line for the water treatment plant's heating system, he said.

The damaged underground fuel line prompted the state university campus there to shut down for several days.

The State University of New York at New Paltz canceled classes and asked students to leave campus from Wednesday until Sunday.