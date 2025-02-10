How to get free Starbucks coffee today

Starbucks knows you're tired after the Super Bowl.

The coffee chain is offering a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee any time on what the company is calling "Starbucks Monday," Feb. 10.

All you have to do is be a Starbucks Rewards member (which is free to join). Then, apply the Starbucks Monday coupon in the Starbucks app prior to placing your order when using the app's order ahead feature.

You can also tell the barista in the store or drive-thru that you're redeeming the reward.