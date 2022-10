‘Stand Up for What's Right': Passerby Stops Vandal Damaging, Urinating on NYC Sukkah

Authorities are on the lookout for a vandal wanted for the destruction of a sukkah on the Upper East Side early Saturday morning.

On the eve of Sukkot, a Jewish celebration, a man was caught on video kicking in the sukkah in front of the Chabad Israel Center on East 92nd Street and First Avenue.

Video footage captured around 1:20 a.m. shows the man damaging the hut built for the Festival of Sukkot, a commemoration of the shelters built by Israelites as they wandered the desert.

Officials also said the man urinated on the structure before damaging it.

"Sukkot is about unity, and this Jewish year is a Hakhel year, a year of gathering, underscoring the theme of unity, so this presents another opportunity for people to come together and do a mitzvah," Rabbi Uriel Vigler, the co-director of the Chabad Israel Center, said.

Also caught on the security footage was a passerby who stepped in to stop the destructive vandal.

"There was a person across the street who came and started shouting at him, told him to stop, told him not to do this. And this is what we want from New Yorkers. We want New Yorkers to stand up for what's right," Vigler said.

Officials are asking for help to identify the vandal, they're also hoping to track down the man who intervened to thank him.