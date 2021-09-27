Staff Shortage Shuts Down Cafeteria at Brooklyn School

Beginning Tuesday, a school in Brooklyn will stop providing lunches to students due to staffing shortage and advocates are concerned for low-income children who are likely to go hungry.

New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math and Science in Sheepshead Bay sent a letter to parents that students will have to bring their own meals from home until at least Oct. 15.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nasim Almuntaser, an educator and brother of a student at the school, says he's concerned for low-income students because they depend on school meals.

"I think about those children whose meals are only at the school. Now we're going to have hungry kids and if your kids are starving, how dare us try to hold them accountable to the same standard," Almuntaser said.

In the letter to parents, the school explained that it just had been notified of the staffing shortage a day prior and needed time to coordinate alternatives for students.

NBC New York has asked the school what is the reason behind the staff shortage but has not received a response.