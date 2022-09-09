MTA

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4.

Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.

There was no immediate word of an arrest of a possible suspect.

Trains that run normally run through that Brooklyn station were bypassing the stop in both directions hours before the evening commute. The MTA said J and M trains were being impacted by the police investigation.

