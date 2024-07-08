Stabbing at Long Island's Adventureland Amusement Park sends 1 to the hospital: SCPD

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at Long Island's Adventureland Amusement Park Sunday that sent a person to the hospital, police said.

The stabbing occurred just before 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Farmingdale amusement park on Broadhollow Road, according to Suffolk County police.

A victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said.

No word on the circumstances around the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.