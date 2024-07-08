Long Island

Stabbing at Long Island's Adventureland Amusement Park sends 1 to the hospital: SCPD

By Brad Luck

Suffolk County Police
News 4 New York

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at Long Island's Adventureland Amusement Park Sunday that sent a person to the hospital, police said.

The stabbing occurred just before 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Farmingdale amusement park on Broadhollow Road, according to Suffolk County police.

A victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

No word on the circumstances around the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSuffolk County
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us