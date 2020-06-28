reopening

St. Patrick's Cathedral Resumes Indoor Sunday Mass

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City holds its first indoor Mass in three months Sunday, but capacity will be limited to 25% and health precautions including social distancing will be in place to guard against the coronavirus.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will celebrate the 10:15 a.m. Mass, according to the Archdiocese of New York.

Church officials said people must follow guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include staying at least 6 feet apart and wearing face coverings.

The cathedral will follow the 25% capacity rule for indoor religious gatherings set by the state, despite a federal judge on Friday blocking the state from enforcing the rule. The judge said religious activities would be treated less favorably than other gatherings that are limited to 50% capacity.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this month that the state’s restrictions on indoor gatherings at houses of worship would be loosened as part of phase two of the state’s reopening plan, amid declining coronavirus cases.

