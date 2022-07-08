17-Year-Old Dies in NY Parking Lot Shooting

A 17-year-old New Yorker was killed in Rockland County's Spring Valley early Friday, authorities said, though few details were immediately available on the case.

Cops responding to a call at an apartment building parking lot on West Eckerson Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday found the young victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The victim's name has not been released, but authorities say he was a Spring Valley resident. No arrests have been made and no other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.