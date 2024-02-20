spotted lanternfly

‘Satisfying' battle against spotted lanternflies in NJ starts with volunteers, scraping sticks

Volunteers armed with scraping sticks are eliminating spotted lanternfly egg sacs in Burlington County, New Jersey, parks before they can hatch

By Matt DeLucia

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's been a few months since we've seen the bugs pestering us. Yes, spotted lanternflies are both annoying and destructive.

It's winter. The perfect time to squash spotted lanternfly eggs before they hatch.

People in Burlington County signed up, picked up sticks and got to scraping egg sacs off trees.

The egg sacs look like mud that's been dabbed on a tree – up to 2 inches long.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The spotted lanternfly has been an annual summer and fall annoyance in our region since 2014.

“Spotted lanternflies are invasive and they do threaten some of our native trees and some of the agriculture here in New Jersey,” Burlington County park naturalist Gina DiMaio said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

Brooklyn 18 hours ago

NYPD rescue caught on camera as cops carry families out of burning Brooklyn building

subway crime 21 hours ago

Metal pipe beating adds to growing list of violent NYC subway attacks

We couldn’t contain the colorful bugs, so people were urged to squash them instead.

However, some scraping done in the dead of winter can help prevent all that squashing come summer.

So, a group of volunteers picked up painter poles with scrapers on the ends and looked up at the branches above. On a recent February day they hit up Pennington Park in Delanco.

“I'm just scraping everything that looks like it might possibly be one of those egg cases,” Westampton's Audrey Dorofy said.

It might seem like a small effort, but every egg destroyed counts to keeping spotted lanternflies at bay. It’s "oddly satisfying" for the volunteers.

“I feel good about, you know, knowing what to do,” Mt. Laurel's Carolyn Scheffer said.

You can join the effort to scrape away the spotted lanternfly eggs as Burlington County is hosting one last session on Feb. 28. Click here to register.

This article tagged under:

spotted lanternfly
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us