Is Spotify down? Nearly 50,000 users report outages

Spotify also acknowledged it was having some problems

Tens of thousands of Spotify users across the country were reporting issues with the popular music and audio streaming app Wednesday morning, according to DownDetector.

Spotify confirmed it was looking into some issues.

"We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!" the platform wrote in a post on X. "The right team is on it and working on a fix."

Nearly 50,000 users reported issues with the app as of just before 10 a.m., according to DownDetector.

In a separate alert, Spotify wrote, "We're seeing reports from users that the app isn't loading properly or that they're experiencing playback issues. Others report that they're having issues accessing the Support site."

Both mobile and desktop devices appear affected.

