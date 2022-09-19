Spitting Pedi Cab Driver Beats Woman, Uses Slurs, After She Offers Help in Midtown Fight: Cops

A 52-year-old woman who offered to call the cops when she saw a yellow taxi driver and a Pedi cab driver arguing on a Manhattan street ended up getting hit multiple times -- and then spit on, and called slurs -- by one of the two, police say.

Cops say the woman noticed the men fighting on Broadway by the Marriott in the heart of Midtown around 8 a.m. Sept. 7. She offered to help, and the NYPD says the Pedi cab driver attacked her and made anti-Black statements.

The woman was not hospitalized. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Cops say the Pedi cab driver was last seen wearing dark clothes and holding an umbrella as he rode.

They released a surveillance image of him (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.