Spike in subway knife attacks sends more cops into NYC transit system

The NYPD is launching a new subway surge in response to the latest rash of violence underground.

Transit officers and community response teams have combined efforts to flood the New York City subway system after six knife attacks in the past week.

"These crimes that happen that are shocking, and rightfully so, and they're shocking to us also, that cause us to reassure the public that we're here for them," NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said.

On Friday, officers were seen speaking with conductors as trains pulled into the 42nd Street-Port Authority subway station.

"Can you make an announcement that we have police on the platform?" one officer asked. "Is everything OK on the train?"

Uniformed cops were walking through the train cars and riding through the system, up and down Manhattan.

Police report a sixth knife attack on the New York City subways in just four days.

"On their way home from work or going out tonight, and really the goal here again to make them feel safe and if we see any breaking of the law, we'll address it if we have to," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Some teams of officers kept their eyes on the turnstile, watching for anyone not paying the subway fare. NYPD officials say they gave out several summonses and let the people go on their way.

This year so far, police say they have issued tickets for more than 23,000 fare evasions.

The NYPD says weapon arrests in the transit system are up this year, knife arrests specifically more than 60 percent. Overall transit crime, according to the department, is below pre-pandemic levels.

Commuters say they have definitely noticed the increase police presence recently.

"I think the extra policing makes sense fundamentally as a concept, but I think there needs to be more systemic chance to stop this type of stuff," one straphanger said.