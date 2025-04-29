Crime and Courts

Woman running late to ‘Thomas the Train' event went 102 mph with child in car: police

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A New York woman who was going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 95 North in Madison with a 2-year-old in the car told police she was speeding because she was late for a “Thomas the Train” event, according to police.

State police said troopers were conducting motor vehicle enforcement on I-95 North in Madison on Sunday morning when they saw an SUV that was going more than 100 miles per hour just after 8:30 a.m.

They clocked the SUV at 102 miles per hour, pulled the vehicle over in the median and saw a 2-year-old in the back seat, according to state police.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Brooklyn, New York, told state police that she was speeding because she was running late to a "Thomas the Train" event in Essex, according to police.

State police arrested the driver and charged her with  reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor and failure to stop on right side of road.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

She was released on a $500 bond and is set to appear at Middletown Superior Court on May 16.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us