SPCA: NY Man Charged for Leaving ‘Crying’ Pit Bull Without Food or Water

A 22-year-old Suffolk County man was charged with animal cruelty for leaving his 2-year-old dog with no care for possibly days, according to the county's SPCA.

Savion A. Redhead, of Amityville, was charged with one count of failure to provide proper sustenance for leaving his dog Princess confined in a bedroom without food and water.

Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk SPCA said that an SPCA Detective responded to a complaint that Princess, a-2 year-old female pit bull had been left unattended for up to four days with no care.

The dog was allegedly found locked in a room and could be heard whining and crying out.

According to Gross the dog was subsequently removed from its environment and was taken to the Babylon Animal Shelter by the Suffolk County SPCA and Babylon Animal Shelter personnel. It has since been adopted.

Redhead's court appearance is scheduled for March 2.

Attorney information for Redhead was not immediately known.