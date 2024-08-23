Mom to be arraigned in wrong-way Long Island wreck that killed her 9-year-old son

A 32-year-old woman is expected to be arraigned Friday on intoxicated driving-related charges in the dramatic wrong-way wreck that involved such force, the engine of her vehicle was flung into the woods.

Four cars were involved in the 2:20 a.m. crash Thursday on the Southern State Parkway near exit 42 in Islip. Authorities say Kerri Bedrick was behind the wheel of the one operating the wrong way. Her 9-year-old son, who had been in a seat belt in the back seat, died of his injuries at a hospital. Bedrick and others involved in the crash weren't badly hurt.

Bedrick, of Centerport, has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, aggravated DWI with a child-passenger less than 16, endangering welfare of a child, criminal possession of a stimulant, police said.

Authorities allege Bedrick refused to stop when officers spotted her driving the wrong way prior to the crash and instead sped up. They claim it appears she was driving the wrong way on Sunrise Highway before she hit the Southern State Parkway.

Bedrick said nothing as she was transferred from a police precinct Thursday night. She appeared distraught.

Attorney information for the Centerport woman wasn't immediately clear.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen the wrong-way vehicle leading up to the crash, or has any other information, to contact the New York State Police at 631-756-3300.