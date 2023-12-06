Source: 13 knives, 7 pepper sprays, box cutter seized at Brooklyn high school after student stabbing

A 15-year-old student has been accused of attempted murder in the stabbing of a classmate inside a Brooklyn high school a day ago, authorities said Wednesday.

The student, whose name has not been released, also faces charges of assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly knifing a classmate in the stomach around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a hallway of Edward Murrow High School in Midwood. The victim is expected to survive.

The union that represents school safety agents told NBC New York that the school does not have metal detectors, which many parents asked about in the wake of the stabbing.

In response, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that, "I’m a believer in scanning to keep school’s safe, but as you know, there’s a balance. Because there’s a large number of parents that push back on scanning."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Adams added that police and education leaders were looking at which schools need non-intrusive scanners. The Department of Education says that the decision falls under the purview of the principals.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen knives were recovered from the high school Tuesday afternoon during routine security sweeps following the incident, according to a school safety source. Also confiscated: seven pepper sprays, two stun guns, a box cutter and possible illicit drugs, the source said.

No other students were injured in the attack, a motive for which remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.