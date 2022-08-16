SoulCycle To Close Up to 20 Studios, Including 6 in NYC Area

SoulCycle will close up to a quarter of its studios across the U.S., including six reportedly in the New York City area, amid adjustments related to the pandemic, the fitness company said Tuesday.

SoulCycle, known for intense indoor cycling classes and a devoted following, will close up to 20 of its 83 studios in the weeks ahead, a spokesman told NBC Washington.

“As riders continue to return to in-studio classes, there have been many shifts as a result of the pandemic. Some of these shifts have been based on geography, and therefore we are naturally reevaluating our portfolio of studios to assess whether there is an opportunity to right-size in certain markets. This will allow us to continue to provide riders with the SoulCycle experience they know and love,” he said in a statement.

In addition to the NYC closures, studios are set to close in D.C., Chicago and Southern California, among other markets.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Business Insider, here are the six locations in the NYC area that will be closing: