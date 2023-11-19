Son of woman killed in Brooklyn double shooting dies one day later; suspect in custody

The son of a woman killed in a double shooting has also succumbed to his injuries, dying one day after a gunman opened fire on the Brooklyn man and his mother.

Police said Gustavo Devora Acevedo, 26, and Rosa Acevedo, 43, were shot Friday night on Louisiana Avenue in East New York. Officers responding to calls of two people shot found the victims around 7 p.m.

The 43-year-old woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, police said.

Her son, who was shot in the face, had been rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. The next day, police said the 26-year-old died at the hospital.

Law enforcement sources said the shooter turned himself in to a couple of patrol officers in Bushwick in the hours after the shooting. He was then reportedly taken to a hospital for a medical issue.

Luis Collado, 52, who resided at the same address as the two victims, was arrested on two counts of murder, attempted murder and weapon possession.