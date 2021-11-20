NYPD

Son Killed Father Found Dead in Black Bag on NYC Sidewalk: Sources

The dead man found wrapped in a black bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk last month was killed and dumped there by his 26-year-old son, law enforcement sources say.

The body of Christopher Adams, 49, was discovered by cops responding to a 911 call on Oct. 16 about a "person-shaped black bag" on a Cypress Hills sidewalk near Van Sinderen Avenue and Herkimer Street.

The area where the body was found had a lot of litter, police previously said. It's not clear if someone tried to make the bag look like another large trash item.

The NYPD announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Adams, whose Brooklyn address is listed two blocks from the victim. He faces charges of murder, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police sources, the younger Adams is the son of the victim and is responsible for the death of his father.

Contact information for Joseph Adams' attorney was not immediately known.

This article tagged under:

NYPDBrooklynhomicide
