Old Bethpage

Son, 24, Allegedly Stabbed Both Parents in Long Island Home: Police

A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed both of his parents at their home on Long Island.

Nassau County police say Myron Mycio was in a dispute with his 62-year-old father and 61-year-old mother at their home on Barry Lane South in Old Bethpage when things escalated, resulting in Mycio stabbing his parents with a knife.

Officers found Mycio in the residence and arrested him.

Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for wounds that weren't life-threatening.

Mycio was charged with two counts of assault and a criminal possession of a weapon. He's expected to be arraigned on Monday.

