‘Something Out of A Movie': Jaws of Life Save Driver After Cars Slam Into Strip Mall

Two cars slammed into a Long Island strip mall late Friday evening following what investigators believe was a high-speed crash, city officials said Saturday.

Police and fire crews responded to a strip mall on S Main Street in Freeport around 10:30 p.m. after a high-speed crash sent two cars barreling into neighboring businesses.

The preliminary investigation suggests a Chevy Malibu was traveling at a hig rate of speed down Atlantic Avenue when it drove through the strip mall's parking lot and struck a Nissan Altima, Freeport's mayor said.

The Malibu crashed into the Subway shop while the impact of the collision split the Nissan in half and sent it into the neighboring business.

"Late last night, into earlier this morning, our members responded to a scene that look like something out of a movie," the Freeport Fire Department posted to Facebook.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched for a reported building fire and "found a car into a building that had overturned, was on fire, and had the occupant of the vehicle heavily entrapped," the department's post stated.

It took nearly an hour to retrieve the driver of the Chevy Malibu after firefighters used the "jaws of life" to extricate the man, the department said.

City officials said the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators from the Freeport Building Department will continue their inspection of the site.

Any injuries to the second driver were not immediately known.