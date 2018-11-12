Some 5.6 million people rely on the subway each day to get around New York City. But what do you really know about something you spend so much time riding? The I-Team's Pei-Sze Cheng sat down with a group of MTA workers to ask them about the MTA's dirtiest secrets.

What to Know NYCT announced Monday that a train was being taken from service at 14th Street because it was "soiled"

Commuters took to Twitter to express their curiosity about the soiled train, with many wondering just how bad the situation was

A number of commuters noted that they had been on very soiled trains before, but had never seen the MTA stop service because of it

The curiosity of New York commuters was piqued Monday by an unusual subway service update.

The New York City Transit Subway Twitter account tweeted about 9:30 a.m. that northbound F and M trains were running express from W 4 St to 34 St "while we remove a soiled train from service at 14 St."

The announcement had many New Yorkers wondering what had happened to the train, and just how bad the problem was. "A soiled train. The mind boggles," Robin Wigglesworth tweeted.

New York photographer Matthew Narvin summarized many commuters sentiments, tweeting that he had been on some "really soiled" trains in the last eight years, and was very curious as to how bad it had to get before the MTA pulled a train from service.

NYCT gave no other clues in its tweet as to the nature of the soiled train. It tweeted that trains were running normally on the F and M lines again within 10 minutes. But commuters were still left wondering.

MTA Conductors Spill 10 Secrets of the NYC Subway System

"I feel as if the train soiled itself and they're using the passive voice to save the train from embarrassment, " Laura Lippman said.

"I've been on subway cars with actual fecal matter on one of the seats. I've been on subway cars with pools of vomit across the floor. I cannot imagine how 'soiled' this train has to be to be taken out of commission," Alex Ullman tweeted. "Be afraid. Be very afraid."

10 Most Shocking Stories From NY Rideshare Drivers Revealed

This is the second time in two days the NYCT has announced changes due to a "soiled car" needing to be removed from service. On Sunday, NYCT Subway cited this as the reason for delays on the F line.

It did not respond to passengers asking for clarification on what a "soiled car" was. NBC 4 has contacted the MTA for clarification on Monday morning's soiling.

The Full 2019 List of NYC's 76 Michelin-Starred Restaurants