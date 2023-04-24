SoHo Store Owner and Wife Beaten by Robbers Disguised as Delivery Workers

New surveillance video shows a pair of thieves who used disguises to trick their way into a Manhattan electronics store, then hold up the owner and his wife, police said.

Two men posing as FedEx workers approached the 74-year-old owner of the SoHo store Canal Light and Sound around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to police. They showed a fake invoice, and as soon as the man opened the door to his shop, the pair shoved him to the floor.

Once inside, it only took five minutes for the robbers to pull off the heist. One of the men was armed with a gun, and took the victim to the back room, police said. While holding the victim tightly, the gunman knocked over a box, which his partner tripped over just seconds later.

That fall knocked the partner to the floor, and as he was getting up, his face that had been covered by a mask was now exposed, video showed. The robber with the gun then pistol-whipped the victim, and can be heard ordering the owner to comply.

"Stop yelling. You want your granddaughter to be hurt when he comes home from school?" the robber yells, as the victim tells him no. "Open the door!"

Jeffrey Kwan said his parents have operated the business for 46 years and that the robbery seemed like it was a planned and orchestrated event.

"They just knew certain things about us. Kind of disturbing," Kwan said, believing that the suspects must have case the store on Canal Street near Mercer Street before.

The robbers ended up taking $1,500 cash from the victim's wallet, but failed to get a safe. The victim's 72-year-old wife then walked into the business — not knowing they were getting robbed. She was quickly thrown to the ground and dragged, before the suspects took off.

People sweeping the sidewalk heard the commotion and intervened outside. The suspects kept walking, even as one of the good Samaritans swung his broom at them, but missed.

The NYPD said they are still searching for the suspects. Kwan told NBC New York that his parents are doing much better now as they recover from the incident.

"[The suspects] have a lot of information about us. They threatened the grandkids," he said.

Kwan said his father suffered a gash to his head, while his mother had minor cuts and bruises.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).