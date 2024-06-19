Social worker killed after home visit assault in Peekskill

A social worker in Peekskill, New York was attacked during a home visit and later died from her injuries, according to officials.

Police said Maria Coto, 56, was attacked during a home visit on South Street in the afternoon of May 14. Coto was found unconscious by officers with serious head injuries and was transported to the Westchester Medical Center. Police said Coto died Wednesday from the injuries she sustained in the attack.

31-year-old Hasseem Jenkins was at the South Street location when police arrived on May 14 and was taken into custody, police said. Jenkins was initially charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault in the first degree, officials said.

"Maria was a dedicated employee of the Westchester County Department of Social Services, who was brutally attacked while selflessly performing her duties," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. "It is enraging that someone whose life was devoted to helping others was viciously taken from her friends and family."

Jenkins is still in custody at the Westchester County Jail awaiting his next court appearance, according to police.

As a result of the attack, the county Department of Social Services has expanded the availability of security escorts for staff making home and community visits.

"This unforeseen and tragic incident has prompted us to take immediate action to protect our personnel from further harm while they perform their duties on behalf of the County of Westchester," Latimer said.

Century Protective Services is assigned to provide security for staff making home visits on a case-by-case basis, the department said.

Police asking anyone with information on the attack against Coto to reach out to Peekskill police.