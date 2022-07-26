Washington Heights

Soccer Player Murdered During Match in Manhattan Park: Cops

He was 29 years old

fort washington park
Getty Images

A Brooklyn man was stabbed to death -- allegedly with a broken bottle -- during a soccer match in Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood over the weekend, authorities say.

Richardo Sanchez, 29, was found stabbed in the chest, arm and neck when cops responded to a 911 call at Fort Washington Park, near 165th Street and Riverside Drive, shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, the NYPD said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

According to police, Sanchez was part of a group of men playing soccer in the park at the time. A fight broke out and one of the men grabbed a broken bottle and repeatedly stabbed him, the preliminary investigation found.

It wasn't clear what sparked the fight. A 24-year-old Manhattan man has been charged with murder in the case.

