How much snow did NYC and the tri-state get?

A powerful winter storm swept into the New York City area overnight, closing schools across the region Tuesday and forcing others remote as people braced for upwards of 8 inches of snow.

So how much did we get so far? Track the snow with our interactive map below or scroll down for breakouts.

Snow totals across the NYC metro area

Here are the latest reported snow totals, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

NEW YORK:

Albertson: 1.0 in

Central Park: 1.2 in

Chester: 8.0 in

Cold Spring: 5.5 in

East Meadow: 1.4 in

East Williston: 2.8 in

Fordham: 2.2 in

Greenpoint: 1.5 in

Greenwood Lake: 7.0 in

Herricks: 1.0 in

JFK Airport: 0.4 in

Highland Mills: 9.5 in

Huntington: 2.3 in

Islip Airport: 0.1 in

LaGuardia Airport: 0.6 in

Middleton: 7.0 in

Parkchester: 2.4 in

Peekskill: 4.2 in

Pine Bush: 6.5 in

Port Jervis: 8.5 in

Putnam Valley: 5.9 in

Shrub Oak: 5.0 in

South Salem: 4.0 in

Spring Valley: 4.8 in

Staten Island: 2.0 in

Stony Point: 5.0 in

Syosset: 1.5 in

Warwick: 5.0 in

NEW JERSEY:

Brick: 2.5 in.

Clark: 1.9 in

Fair Lawn: 5.5 in

Franklin Lakes: 3.6 in

Harrison: 2.0 in.

Hoboken: 2.0 in

Little Falls: 2.6 in

Montclair: 4.0 in

Montvale: 4.5 in

New Providence: 3.0 in

Newark Airport: 1.4 in

Oakland: 4.8 in

Tenafly: 2.6 in

Verona: 2.5 in

CONNECTICUT: