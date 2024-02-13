Storm Team 4

How much snow did NYC and the tri-state get?

We've got hours of heavy snowfall on tap for Tuesday. Here are the latest numbers

By Maria LaRosa

A powerful winter storm swept into the New York City area overnight, closing schools across the region Tuesday and forcing others remote as people braced for upwards of 8 inches of snow.

So how much did we get so far? Track the snow with our interactive map below or scroll down for breakouts.

Snow totals across the NYC metro area

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Here are the latest reported snow totals, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

NEW YORK:

  • Albertson: 1.0 in
  • Central Park: 1.2 in
  • Chester: 8.0 in
  • Cold Spring: 5.5 in
  • East Meadow: 1.4 in
  • East Williston: 2.8 in
  • Fordham: 2.2 in
  • Greenpoint: 1.5 in
  • Greenwood Lake: 7.0 in
  • Herricks: 1.0 in
  • JFK Airport: 0.4 in
  • Highland Mills: 9.5 in
  • Huntington: 2.3 in
  • Islip Airport: 0.1 in
  • LaGuardia Airport: 0.6 in
  • Middleton: 7.0 in
  • Parkchester: 2.4 in
  • Peekskill: 4.2 in
  • Pine Bush: 6.5 in
  • Port Jervis: 8.5 in
  • Putnam Valley: 5.9 in
  • Shrub Oak: 5.0 in
  • South Salem: 4.0 in
  • Spring Valley: 4.8 in
  • Staten Island: 2.0 in
  • Stony Point: 5.0 in
  • Syosset: 1.5 in
  • Warwick: 5.0 in

NEW JERSEY:

  • Brick: 2.5 in.
  • Clark: 1.9 in
  • Fair Lawn: 5.5 in
  • Franklin Lakes: 3.6 in
  • Harrison: 2.0 in.
  • Hoboken: 2.0 in
  • Little Falls: 2.6 in
  • Montclair: 4.0 in
  • Montvale: 4.5 in
  • New Providence: 3.0 in
  • Newark Airport: 1.4 in
  • Oakland: 4.8 in
  • Tenafly: 2.6 in
  • Verona: 2.5 in

More weather

SNOW 3 hours ago

WATCH: This is what it looks like in Times Square right now

Storm Team 4 5 hours ago

‘Stay home,' NYC mayor pleads, as snowfall rates of up to 2 inches an hour make travel hazardous

CONNECTICUT:

  • Bethel: 4.8 in.
  • Bridgeport: 2.6 in.
  • Brookfield: 4.8 in.
  • Guilford: 1.7 in.
  • Higganum: 3.5 in.
  • Mystic: 1.7 in.
  • Norwich: 4.1 in.
  • Shelton: 4.0 in.
  • Stamford: 3.0 in.
  • Stratford: 2.5 in.
  • Waterbury: 5.0 in.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4SNOWwinter
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us