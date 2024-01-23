Snow and ice could make for slick, dangerous roads for parts of tri-state

What to Know It won't be anything close to a big winter storm, but the wintry mix expected to hit parts of the New York area starting Tuesday could make for hazardous conditions on the roads through Wednesday afternoon

A winter weather advisory was issued for much of the Hudson Valley, and stretches into Bergen, Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties in New Jersey, as well as inland Fairfield County in Connecticut. That advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, with some parts potentially seeing up to 1-2 inches of snow, and a tenth of an inch of ice — both of which could make driving treacherous if left untreated.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark for much of Tuesday, still cold but a noticeable improvement from the past stretch of frigid days. A mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain is expected through the afternoon in areas north of New York City, which will likely change over to all snow as the temperatures drop after sundown.

Accumulations won't be major, but again, even a little bit of freezing rain can cause slippery roads and lead to an icy glaze on untreated surfaces. Spots north of the I-84 corridor could see 1-3 inches of snow through Tuesday night.

While the Hudson Valley, northernmost New Jersey, and inland Connecticut will be dealing with the wintry mix, this will be almost a non-event for the city, Long Island and the rest of central and southern New Jersey. Most of those areas will only see light rain for much of the storm, and lows will only reach the mid-30s, so there will be no changeover to snow.

Temperatures continue to rise on Wednesday, bringing the entire tri-state area enough above freezing to lead to a rain event for all. It won't be heavy, but showers are likely throughout the day in the city and beyond, with more widespread rain coming in the evening.

There will be more rounds of off-and-on rain Thursday and into Friday morning, and by then highs will be topping 50 degrees (a far cry from last week, when highs struggled to reach the mid-20s).

Track the wet wintry weather using our exclusive StormTracker 4 interactive radar below.

The rain and clouds will finally part by Friday afternoon, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s for some.

Saturday will be the nicest day of the next week, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures once again around the 50-degree mark.

A storm develops for Sunday with wind, rain and a drop in temperature, but highs will still be around 40, which is near-average for this time of year. There is a chance for a wintry mix north and west of the city with that system. Sign up for our newsletters here.

Check out the latest 10-day forecast from Storm Team 4 below: