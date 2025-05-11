Former cast member Cecily Strong returned to Studio 8H with a wine glass in hand to reprise her role as Jeanine Pirro in the May 10 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Donald Trump, played by cast member James Austin Johnson, interrupts a special Mother's Day song performed by Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernández -- each brought their mom on stage.

"Don't worry those aren't even the real moms, those are actors. Can you believe that?" Johnson jokes. "'SNL' wouldn't spring for the flights."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Trump character addresses the newly-elected American pope and trail of events following Vice President JD Vance's international trips. Then he announces some "good news."

"I've just appointed one of the loudest people I know to be the U.S. attorney in D.C.: Jeanine Pirro," Johnson says.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Strong walks on stage to loud applause before pulling out a bottle of Merlot from her briefcase, which she calls "a cozy for my Merlozy."

"I'm so proud to be part of this group full of Russian assets, booze hounds and people famous for the little baby animals they've killed," Strong says, before she's joined on stage by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, played by Colin Jost.

Johnson's Trump says he loves hiring people from Fox News, like Hegseth.

"I love Pete Hegseth, he's my old drinking buddy," Strong's Pirro says before spitting out her wine all over Jost's face.

Jost's Hegseth says he'd never let a bottle of alcohol touch his lips, before handing one to Strong's Pirro. After he reveals he "accidentally" added Kim Jong Un to a group chat, she does another spit take right into Jost's open mouth.

"Oh yeah, that's the stuff," Jost's Hegseth says.

"They're not the A-Team, they're the AA-Team," Johnson's Trump says to the crowd.

The May 10 episode is not the first time Strong has returned since exiting the show in 2022.

During the "SNL50: The Anniversary Special," she joined Jost and Michael Che at the Weekend Update desk to reprise one of her infamous characters, "Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With at a Party."