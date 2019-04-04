Comedian Tracy Morgan launched his new cookbook, “The Last O.G. Cookbook: How to Get Mad Culinary Skills” Wednesday at Barnes and Noble’s Fifth Avenue location. (Published 2 hours ago)

Comedian Tracy Morgan launched a new cookbook, “The Last O.G. Cookbook: How to Get Mad Culinary Skills” Wednesday at Barnes & Noble’s Fifth Avenue location.

The cookbook is inspired by the TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” that starred Morgan and was based on his life. “The Last O.G. Cookbook” is written by Morgan’s character Tray Barker.

In the comedy, Barker is a recently released ex-convict who returns to Brooklyn to find his girlfriend married to another man, and relies on his cooking skills to find his place.

Born in the Bronx and raised in Brooklyn, Morgan is best known for his roles in "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock."

The cookbook features soulful and bold recipes that mirror the diversity of Brooklyn. Many of the recipes are described as "African-American classics reinterpreted for the modern cook."

Recipe names are a nod to “The Last O.G.,” with ones like “Tray’s Cornflake-Battered Fried Chicken with Sweet Pickles” and “Somebody Died” Spaghetti.