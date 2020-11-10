Sneak Peek: Macy's World Famous Holiday Windows at Herald Square to Give Thanks to NYC

What to Know It may be an annual tradition, but this holiday season's world-famous Macy's window displays have a special message -- a big thank you to "first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality, and New Yorkers who showed their grit, good humor and hopeful spirit during a tumultuous year."

Macy’s animated and interactive window displays have an overarching theme this year of Give, Love, Believe -- showcasing New Yorker’s powerful and vibrant spirit will be evident as the season of joy begins in the Big Apple.

Macy’s famed holiday window displays have been a staple of the holiday seasons in New York City since 1874. Macy’s Herald Square Holiday Windows can be seen on the Broadway side of the flagship store from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1.

“Macy’s is part of the fabric of New York City. Our famed holiday windows this year reflect the power, grit and spirit of our resilient community,” said Scott Devine, Macy’s Vice President of Visual Merchandising. "We want to thank first responders, essential workers and everyday New Yorkers who came together this year to support each other and the city we call home. With a dose of whimsy and a dash of sparkle, we hope our love letter serves to enchant, delight and honor our fellow New Yorkers as we celebrate the holidays.”

A team of more than one hundred workers -- including artists, animators, carpenters, electricians, and lighting experts -- will bring the displays to life including artists, animators, carpenters, electricians, and lighting experts.

The windows will feature a myriad of scenes, including: a bustling New York City with bright neon signs with Thank You emblazoned across the cityscape in 16 different languages; Macy's elves busily and hilariously decorating giant letters spelling "Thank You" in a cityscape complete with clapping hands in support of first responders and essential workers; and even an interactive digital screen where visitors can help spell "Thank You."

Along with the six Broadway windows, Macy’s will also present new digital windows on the 34th Street side of the building celebrating the magic of Santa Claus at Macy’s. The windows will provide spectators with an opportunity to engage in fun and interactive games.

Macy's Downtown Brooklyn will also be hosting a celebratory "Thank You" to the city of New York through a classic window presentation. Macy's Downtown Brooklyn store windows will be shown starting Nov. 27 through Jan. 1.