Smoke Fills Manhattan Subway Station After Possible Debris Strike on Tracks

Subway riders in Manhattan got a lunchtime scare at one of the borough's busier stations Friday afternoon, with smoke seen pouring from the tunnel at Lexington Avenue after the train hit some object on the tracks, according to the MTA.

It wasn't clear what the northbound 6 train hit as it pulled into 51st Street around 12:45 p.m., but the impact, which transit officials say may also have involved the third rail, sent smoke spewing through the underground station on both sides.

All 6 train service was running express from 125th Street to 14th Street for a time to assist in the investigation. Get real-time transit alerts from all your key commute sources here.

The FDNY had said the smoke appeared to come from a trash fire on the tracks, but it wasn't clear if the trash was the debris. Fire officials said the issue had been fully contained before 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.