Smell uncovers body dumped in NYC recycling bin after 9 days, neighbors say

The discovery of a decomposing body turned the parking lot of a Queens bank into a crime scene Wednesday night.

Police confirmed human remains were found inside of a blue recycling bin abandoned at the TD Bank in Hillcrest off of Union Turnpike.

Investigators were trying to piece together late Wednesday how the body wound up inside the bin and who may have been involved in dumping the remains. Witnesses near the crime scene said the smell of the remains lead police to the discovery.

"It's a man. His foot is like hanging out of the garbage can," Maksim Dlugunovych said. "There was a street vendor here, he was making food -- he smelled the body."

Dlugunovych, an aspiring EMT, rushed to the scene when he heard over emergency scanners that police were investigating a body discovered in the parking lot. He also spoke to a nearby homeowner who said police viewed her surveillance video.

"She has security cameras that showed the person dumping the body here. The body was dead, like decomposing, since Sept. 11," he told News 4.

The investigation is ongoing.