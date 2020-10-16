New York City

‘Smaller, Safer': Winter Village Sets Return to Bryant Park With COVID Safeguards

Layouts have been reconfigured to encourage social distancing and the number of skaters allowed on the ice will be limited this year

The spirit of the holidays will be welcomed back at Bryant Park’s Winter Village this year - albeit with capacity limits and other COVID-19 safeguards to protect shoppers.

The Bank of America Winter Village will launch for the 2020-2021 season on Oct. 30, one day before Halloween.

New York City's only free admission ice skating rink, which is located in the park, is scheduled to return this year. Tickets, however, must be reserved online in advance. (Reservations are expected to come online in the coming days.)

Regular cleaning of "high-touch surfaces" and rental equipment will be done by staff and limits will be placed on the number of skaters allowed on the ice at one time to maximize safety. Other safety measures include handwashing stations as well as face covering and social distance rules.

Organizers are planning for a reduced number of vendors at the Holiday Shops than in years past, with new and returning faces.

"We’ve reduced the number of kiosks and reconfigured the layout to avoid congestion and allow for more spacious walkways. Staff will wear face coverings, make hand sanitizer available, and conduct contactless payments," the park's website says.

The Holiday Shops will be open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and during the weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Jan. 3, 2021.

Coming back for a third year in a row is The Lodge, a food hall operated by the popular Urbanspace, which will once again be located rinkside near the upper terrace.

For more information, including upcoming events, click here

