Small Twin-Engine Plane Crash Lands in Nassau County

A small twin-engine plane crashed Sunday afternoon near a Long Island airport, officials confirmed.

The plane went down just after 1 p.m. near Republic Airport in Nassau County, FAA officials said Sunday.

According to the agency, the twin-engine Cessna C241 ended up in Old Bethpage near the Solid Waste Complex on Sweet Hollow Road.

The pilot reportedly had engine trouble. Officials said the pilot survived but it wasn't clear the extent of any possible injuries.

The FAA is still investigating what went wrong.