Small Plane Veers Off Runway at New Jersey Airport: FAA

A small plane veered off the runway and into the grass at Morristown Airport in New Jersey on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Beechcraft BE20 ran off the end of the runway into a “grassy area” around 12:14 p.m., the FAA said.

The runway the plane ran off of was closed as of 1 p.m., according to the FAA.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.