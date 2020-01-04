Morristown Airport

Small Plane Veers Off Runway at New Jersey Airport: FAA

The Beechcraft BE20 ran off the end of the runway into a “grassy area” around 12:14 p.m., the FAA said

Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Morristown Airport.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A small plane veered off the runway and into the grass at Morristown Airport in New Jersey on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. 

The Beechcraft BE20 ran off the end of the runway into a “grassy area” around 12:14 p.m., the FAA said.

The runway the plane ran off of was closed as of 1 p.m., according to the FAA. 

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

hate crime 4 hours ago

Man Spits, Hurls Anti-Semitic Remarks After Trying to Enter Yeshiva: NYPD

Pomfret 3 hours ago

Jeopardy Host Trebek Responds After Conn. Students Send 1,000 Paper Cranes

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Morristown AirportNew JerseySmall Plane
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us