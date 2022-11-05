Small Plane Goes Down Over Long Island Cemetery: Police

A small aircraft crash landed in a cemetery on Long Island, injuring its passenger and pilot, authorities said.

The twin-engine Beechcraft B-60 came down in West Babylon around 2 p.m., landing in the Beth Moses Cemetery. The only two people on board suffered minor injuries, according to Suffolk County Police.

FAA officials confirmed the aircraft experienced engine troubles about a mile from the Republic Airport in Farmingdale. That agency will be assisting an investigation of the crash led by the NTSB.

No further details were immediately available.