Small Plane Goes Down Over Long Island Cemetery: Police

By NBC New York Staff

Officials investigate small twin-engine plane after emergency landing at Long island cemetery.
A small aircraft crash landed in a cemetery on Long Island, injuring its passenger and pilot, authorities said.

The twin-engine Beechcraft B-60 came down in West Babylon around 2 p.m., landing in the Beth Moses Cemetery. The only two people on board suffered minor injuries, according to Suffolk County Police.

FAA officials confirmed the aircraft experienced engine troubles about a mile from the Republic Airport in Farmingdale. That agency will be assisting an investigation of the crash led by the NTSB.

No further details were immediately available.

