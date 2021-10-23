East Hampton

Small Plane Ends Up in Shrubs Near Long Island Airport

A small plane overshot a runway and plowed into shrubs on Long Island.

A small plane attempting an emergency landing overshot a runway at a Hamptons airport and plowed into some shrubs on Saturday, but no injuries were reported, police said.

After taking off from the East Hampton airport and heading west, the plane had an engine failure, the Southampton Town Police Department said in a release.

The pilot tried to land at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton around 1 p.m. but couldn't make the runway, police said. The plane wound up in the bushes by County Road 104, which runs along the edge of the airport and is in East Quogue.

Police said the pilot, a 75-year-old man from New York City, wasn't injured.

Photos sent to TV station News 12 show police gathered by a small plane with its nose in the shrubbery and tail sticking out.

