Small Plane Crashes in Front Yard of NJ Home

A small plane crashed in the front yard of a Main Street home in Manville, New Jersey on Monday.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The crash happened in the 900 block of South Main Street around 1 p.m. The home is just feet from Central Jersey Airport.

The FAA described the plane as a single-engine Mooney M20M, and said it did not know how many were aboard.

Video from Chopper 4 over the scene showed the plane, its nose heavily damaged, resting on bushes in a home's front yard, beneath some overhead power lines.

A car in a driveway appeared to be crushed beneath the plane as well.

This is a developing story.