Suffolk County

Small Long Island Town Sees 2 Banks Robbed in Same Afternoon

News 4 New York

Police in a Long Island town were investigating two bank robberies that occurred hours apart and about two miles away from each other Wednesday.

Both occurred in Commack, a town of about 37,000 people that is about 25 miles east of Manhattan.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to Suffolk County police, a man wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt, ski cap and gloves robbed a Capital One bank branch shortly before noon by handing a teller a note threatening violence and demanding money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., an HSBC bank was robbed by a man in a grey hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored jacket, blue baseball cap, blue facemask and gloves who gave a teller a threatening note. He also fled on foot.

Local

Westminster Kennel Club 7 hours ago

COVID Again Forces Westminster Kennel Club to Postpone Annual Dog Show

Kyrie Irving 5 hours ago

‘I Missed It': Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Back With Brooklyn Nets, Resumes Practicing

Police didn’t say if they believed the same man was involved in both robberies.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyCommack
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us