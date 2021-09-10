Small Explosive Device Blows Out Windows, Door at Brooklyn Apartment Building

A dirt bike rider allegedly set off a commercial grade explosive in front of a Brooklyn apartment door, blowing out windows and at least one door before riding around and smashing car windshields in the neighborhood early Friday, the borough's district attorney says.

A report about the blast at the three-story Madison Street building in Stuyvesant Heights came in around 8 a.m. The FDNY said only that it received a call about smoke 15 minutes earlier.

"I'd call it a firecracker but it was larger than that," District Attorney Eric González told reporters near the scene hours later.

"There's video of the incident. We can see him light the explosive device, it blows out the windows, it damages an interior door, it blows in the door of an unrelated victim in the case," González added.

Police officials say they have identified the person of interest who sped away from the apartment on a dirt bike, but not before damaging more than a dozen cars on the block.

González and investigators believe the suspect took a hammer to approximately 14 cars parked along the apartment's street.

Detectives are still piecing together a possible motive for the suspect's bizarre and dangerous behavior, but officials at the scene say the suspect has two children in common with a woman who lives on that street.

No arrests have been made and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.