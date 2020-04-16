Small Business Owner Spreads Messages of Hope Through Fashion During COVID-19 Crisis

What to Know Tiffany Narbonne's jewelry company, T. Jazelle, has raised more than $15,000 for coronavirus relief by selling bracelets

Each 'relief bracelet' features a gray stone and quartz

Narbonne says she was inspired by friends and others fighting the virus in hospitals across the globe

Wearing your heart on your sleeve takes on a new meaning when it comes to small business owner Tiffany Narbonne, who’s fashioning a popular accessory into a message of hope during COVID-19.

Narbonne owns a bohemian vibe jewelry store called T. Jazelle. Located in a rustic 1800s barn nestled in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, her company has been crafting inspirational semi-precious gemstone pieces since 2012.

“With all that's going on in the world, I wanted to make something to help make a difference,” Narbonne says.

The core concept behind her company is spreading happiness through artistic handmade pieces. Each charm bracelet is decorated with specific gem stones that celebrate a profound, spiritual connotation.

Last month, Narbonne launched a new addition to her collection, the relief bracelet. The design consists of mystic grey agate stone, representing qualities of healing, and blue quartzite, symbolizing achievement and strength. With every bracelet sold, T. Jazelle vowed to donate five dollars to the Coronavirus Relief Fund by GlobalGiving, which is currently more than halfway to its $5,000,000 target.

Initially, she wanted to raise $10,000. But within less than a month promoting the Relief Bracelet, Narbonne and her team have sold over 3,000 bracelets.

That amounts to more than $15,000 for the fund; her company's new goal is $20,000.

Narbonne says her drive comes from friends who are healthcare professionals battling COVID-19 daily.

"A few of my friends are nurses," she said. "My best friend from high school is actually at Mass General, and she is just so amazing. She now moved back home to Quincy to be alongside the COVID-19 patients. Everyday I send her a text to check in."

T. Jazelle works with over 600 independent retailers from coast to coast, with a strong presence in the tri-state area. With New York being the U.S. coronavirus epicenter, Narbonne frequently communicates with local retailers to check in.

“These stores are like family. Being able to touch base, we will do special videos for them, collaborate our social platforms, and try to bring some positivity to their customers,” says Narbonne.

Finding a little bit of optimism feels more relevant by the day. Every bracelet, she says, holds deeper weight, connecting loved ones across the country.

“Strangers will contact us and share their story of why they bought one, and what it means to them," she says. "It’s either for someone they know facing the frontlines or personally fighting coronavirus."