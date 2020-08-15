Small Aircraft Intercepted in Restricted Airspace Above Trump's NJ Golf Club

A small aircraft was intercepted in restricted airspace above President Trump's New Jersey golf club on Saturday after radio communications were not returned, the U.S. Secret Service said.

"The President was not in danger and the security of the complex was maintained throughout," said a statement from the Secret Service.

President Trump arrived at his golf club Friday ahead of an endorsement announcement from New York's largest police union.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed that a F-15 and MH-65 helicopter intercepted the RV-7 aircraft at 1 p.m. The plane was reportedly escorted to Braden Field in Pennsylvania.

"During the intercept the F-15 dispensed signal flares to get the pilot's attention, the MH-65 later established radio communications with the pilot, and the NORAD interceptors escorted the pilot to a nearby airport," NORAD spokesperson Captain Cameron Hillier said.

The Secret Service says an investigation of the airspace violation is pending.

The president is scheduled to speak at a press conference at 5:30 p.m. from his golf club.