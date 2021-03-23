New York City

Slashing Attack on Black Straphanger Being Investigated as Hate Crime: NYPD

A violent attack on a New York City subway rider is now being investigated as a possible hate crime, according to police.

Police say a 65-year-old white suspect used a knife to slash a 41-year-old Black man in his arm during an argument on the 4 train near Grand Central Station on Tuesday. It's unclear what sparked the dispute but police said the victim was sitting with another Black man on the train when the suspect approached them.

The suspect tried to get away but he ran right into patrol officers who were aboard the northbound train. He was arrested and taken into police custody.

Police have not identified the man and it's unclear what charges he will face.

The victim is expected to recover after he was transported to Bellevue Hospital. Officers said they had to apply a tourniquet to his arm to stop the bleeding.

