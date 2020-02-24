Crime and Courts
Rockland County

Slain Rockland County Library Guard Laid to Rest at Funeral, as Suspect Indicted

The library in Spring Valley opened on Monday for the first time since Sandra Wilson was killed there on February 18

A suburban New York library guard who was stabbed to death on the job had loved her work, her relatives said Monday as she was laid to rest and the suspect was indicted on a murder charge.

Meanwhile, the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley reopened for the first time since Sandra Wilson was killed there Feb. 18.

Blanchard Glaudin, 25, attacked her with a knife after she told him to turn down music he was playing on his phone, police said. Patrons tackled Glaudin after the stabbing.

Hundreds of people gathered at a homegoing service for Wilson on Monday at a Spring Valley church. She was buried afterward at a nearby cemetery.

“My sister loved life, she loved people, she loved her job,” said her brother, Ronnie Wilson. Her daughter, Ka’Liyah Nash, said Sandra Wilson always had something nice to say about her co-workers.

Sandra Wilson had worked at the library for years, and director Laura Wolven remembered “the smile and the greeting she had for everybody, her honesty and her integrity.”

The library reopened after Wilson’s service.

Glaudin, who is homeless, pleaded not guilty in an initial court appearance last week. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced Monday that Glaudin was indicted and “will be held accountable for the horrific murder of Sandra Wilson.”

