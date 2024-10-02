Rockefeller Center

NYC's new attraction takes visitors 900 ft. in the air with panoramic views

Skylift at Top of the Rock is the latest Rockefeller Center installation that brings guests over 70 stories above ground for spectacular 360-degree views of NYC.

By Linda Gaudino

A new experience debuted Tuesday that takes visitors over 70 stories up hovering over the iconic Rockefeller Center and New York City skyline.

NBC New York toured the attraction Skylift at Top of the Rock before it opened to the public.

Visitors are first shown a brief video before heading up an interactive elevator ride to the 69th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The Skylift sits on the 70th and topmost floor where guests can enter an open-air and circular base.

The glass-fenced and slowly rotating platform elevates an additional three stories, leaving visitors standing a total of 900 feet above the ground floor.

"Skylift represents the capstone of our reimagining of the Top of the Rock Observation Deck," said EB Kelly, Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer and Head of Rockefeller Center, to News 4. "Skylift is a thrilling, breathtaking experience where you can ascend 30 feet up in the air on a beautiful glass floor that rotates as you go up, such that you're 900 feet in the air with unobstructed 360-degree views."

The design includes over 90 LED pixel flutes within the marble-like tiers and matches the Art Deco architecture found within Rockefeller Center. While the panoramic views during the day are stunning, at night, tourists can appreciate a vibrant light show as the entire installation illuminates.

Tickets begin at $35 per person as an add-on to the Express Pass or Top of the Rock General Admission, the latter costing anywhere from $40 to $61.

"In fact, you could hear the wind rushing through your hair. You felt you were part of the city and, also, above the city," said James Simmons, a tourist visiting from England.

