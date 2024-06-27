Crime Stoppers

Sketch released of suspect in attack on Central Park sunbather

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

As police continue their manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection to an attack on a woman sunbathing in Central Park, a sketch of the man has been obtained by NBC New York.

The attacker is described as about 6 feet tall with a medium build and curly hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

The sketch obtained by NBC New York (below) shows the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, wearing a baseball hat and sporting a short beard.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman was soaking up some sun in the Manhattan park around 1:30 p.m. Monday when she saw the suspect coming at her while exposing himself. She told police she was by herself at the time, in the Great Hill area inside West 104th Street and West Drive in the park.

She tried to run but he tackled her from behind, police said. She screamed and managed to fight him off. He got away, running south down West Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital, police said. She was able to provide information about the suspect to authorities, they said.

Police said they had been looking for witnesses and exterior cameras. Officers also used a drone to help search the park.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

