Sketch Released in Deadly Manhattan Subway Robbery

Police have released a sketch of a suspect who grabbed a homeless man's bag on a Manhattan subway, then punched him when he tried to take it back, an impact that sent him smashing onto the subway car floor. He died nearly four months later.

The attack happened in June in the overnight hours on a southbound E train at the Canal Street station, officials said. Homero Urgilez, 52, tried to get his stolen bag of belongings back when he was shoved. The attacker fled the station with his bag.

Someone called 911 and Urgilez was taken to a hospital once the train arrived at the Chambers Street-World Trade Center station. He died on Oct. 1 from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the man seen in the newly released sketch is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.