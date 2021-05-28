Suffolk County

Skeletal Remains of Woman Who Disappeared 7 Years Ago Found in Long Island Marsh

Suffolk County police car
NBC New York

Police on Friday identified the skeletal remains found in a Suffolk County marsh earlier in the month as a woman who disappeared seven years ago.

The remains were first discovered just after 1:30 p.m. on May 2 in a marsh area in Mastic Beach, Suffolk County Police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers responded to the scene near Washington Drive after a cleaning crew had spotted the body, police said.

News

christine hammontree 7 hours ago

Maine Woman Who Disappeared in NYC Found Safe In Queens

Times Square 1 hour ago

Alleged Times Square Gunman Back in NYC, Faces Charges for Shooting That Injured Four

After an investigation by the county's Homicide Squad, as well as an autopsy by the medical examiner, the skeletal remains were determined to be from Lisa Westford. The 58-year-old went missing from Mastic Beach in 2014.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyLong Islandmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us