Skeletal Remains of Woman Who Disappeared 7 Years Ago Found in Long Island Marsh

Police on Friday identified the skeletal remains found in a Suffolk County marsh earlier in the month as a woman who disappeared seven years ago.

The remains were first discovered just after 1:30 p.m. on May 2 in a marsh area in Mastic Beach, Suffolk County Police said.

Officers responded to the scene near Washington Drive after a cleaning crew had spotted the body, police said.

After an investigation by the county's Homicide Squad, as well as an autopsy by the medical examiner, the skeletal remains were determined to be from Lisa Westford. The 58-year-old went missing from Mastic Beach in 2014.

An investigation is ongoing.